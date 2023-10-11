Chhattisgarh govt transfers eight officials including three SPs, two Collectors on ECI's orders

Raipur, Oct 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday transferred eight officials including three Superintendents of Police (SPs) and two district Collectors on the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh will go to assembly polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

As per the order issued by the state's General Administration Department late this evening, Raigarh Collector Taran Prakash Sinha and Bilaspur Collector Sanjeev Jha were transferred as joint secretaries in the Mantralaya (state headquarters).

Special Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Manoj Soni was shifted as special secretary to Mantralaya till further orders.

Advertisment

As per another order issued by the state's Home Department, Rajnandgaon SP Abhishek Meena, Korba SP Uday Kiran, Durg SP Shalabh Sinha, Bilaspur Additional SP Abhishek Maheshwari and Durg Additional SP Sanjay Dhruv were transferred as Assistant Inspector General (AIGs), Police Headquarters, Raipur.

The Commission also directed that Soni, an Indian Telecom Service officer of 1995 batch, who is posted as Special Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and holding additional charge of Managing Director of Markfed and MD, Nagarik Apurti Nigam (NAN), shall immediately be divested of all the charges held by him, the state government's release said.

All these transferred officers should not be assigned any election-related work, the ECI directed.

The Commission also asked the state chief secretary to furnish a panel of three officers for each of the eight vacant positions by 5 pm on Thursday, the release added. PTI TKP KRK