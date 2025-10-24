Chhattisgarh govt transfers seven IPS officers, including four SPs

Raipur, Oct 24 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday transferred seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police of four districts.

The districts comprise Rajnandgaon, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Sakti and Kondagaon.

Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Raipur, while Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur SP Chandramohan Singh has been made Director, Training/Operations, Fire and Emergency, a state government order said.

Sakti SP Ankita Sharma has has been appointed as SP of Rajnandgaon district, while Ratna Singh, Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters, has been made SP of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, it added.

"Prafull Thakur, Commandant of the 4th Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Raipur, has been made SP of Sakti district. Kondagaon SP Yaduvalli Akshay Kumar has been appointed as AIGP at Police Headquarters. Pankaj Chandra, Commandant of the 13th Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, has been named as Kondagaon SP," the order informed. PTI COR BNM