Chhattisgarh govt will enact strict law to curb illegal religious conversion: Dy CM Sharma

Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday said the state government will soon enact a stringent law to prevent illegal religious conversion.

Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said this after ruling BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Chandrakar raised the issue of alleged illegal religious conversion through a call attention notice in the assembly.

In the guise of 'changai sabha' (healing meeting) innocent, helpless, poor people are being converted through allurement, Chandrakar said, adding that NGOs formed with the purpose of working in health, education and social work sectors were receiving funds from foreign countries, which was being allegedly used for conversion activity.

"There are several such NGOs in the state, which are registered on religious basis and are also getting funds from abroad. In Bastar district, nine out of 19 registered organizations and in Jashpur district, 15 out of 18 institutions are being run by Christian missionaries. Conversion activities are getting encouragement due to lack of control on these organisations," Chandrakar alleged.

Most of the organisations are operating in Jashpur district (the home district of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai), where a majority of cases of conversion are reported, he said. The BJP MLA also cited some cases of religious conversion registered with police in Bilaspur and Raipur districts earlier this year.

"The use of foreign funding in conversion cannot be denied. Though the government claims to have banned such funds, the institutions find their way by not providing audit reports," Chandrakar claimed.

In his reply, Deputy CM Sharma said it is not correct to say that incidents of conversion are increasing due to lack of control of the local administration on NGOs.

He said police conducts proper investigation and takes prompt legal action when complaints are received about people being lured to convert at such healing meetings.

Sharma said one case was lodged in 2020, seven in 2021, three in 2022, nil in 2023, a total of 12 in 2024 and four cases so far in 2025.

Subsequently Chandrakar said the issue is very serious, adding that CM Sai has recently spoken about it (inspection of NGOs receiving foreign funds in the state to ensure such aid is not being used in illegal activities, including religious conversion).

Chandrakar further sought details of NGOs receiving foreign funds in the state and if any complaint was received against such institutions.

Sharma said the NGOs that receive foreign funds are registered under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), with the Union Home Ministry overseeing such receipt of foreign funds.

Earlier, there were 364 NGOs in the state which were receiving foreign funds, Sharma said.

The FCRA was amended in 2020, and later 84 such NGOs were banned in Chhattisgarh, while validity of 127 others expired suo moto, the Deputy CM said.

"At present 153 NGOs that receive foreign funds are operational in the state. As per procedure, the Ministry of Home Affairs is informed if the state receives any complaint of NGOs indulging in illegal activities so that further action can be taken," Sharma said.

The Chhattisgarh government has also decided to carry out the audit of those organisations, mostly engaged in work in the health and education sectors, that receive financial aid from the state government in the last three years, he said.

The details of which organisation has received how much money and when as well as their financial audit for the last three years will be taken, Sharma added.

Thereafter, Chandrakar asked whether the government will bring new provisions or law to curb illegal religious conversion.

In response, Sharma said the state government is very much serious on curbing such incidents.

"Though the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act is in force, the government is thinking that new legal provisions should come into force. New provisions will be introduced at an appropriate time," Sharma added.

Talking to reporters in the assembly premises, Sharma said the police administration has been working with full seriousness to curb illegal conversion.

"Presently, action is being taken under the old provisions. The government is considering the need for new provisions. We will soon bring the new law. A stringent law will be enacted soon to curb illegal religious conversion," he asserted.