Chhattisgarh govt's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme opens doors of development in Bastar

Raipur, Jul 25 (PTI) An ambitious scheme of the Chhattisgarh government has enabled remote villages in the violence-hit Bastar region, which were once cut off from the mainstream of development for decades, to move forward on the path of growth, an official said.

The 'Niyad Nellanar (your good village) scheme, a people-centric initiative, was launched on February 15 last year under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, an official statement said.

It has turned out to be a revolutionary step to ensure sensitive and active governance in areas long deprived of basic amenities, it said, adding that Bastar was no longer just a region marked by conflict, but a symbol of hope and inclusive growth.

Under the scheme, the government initially provided benefits of 52 schemes of 17 departments and 31 community facilities in villages located in a 5-km radius of the security camps. Later, the area was increased up to 10 km, officials said.

CM Sai strongly believes that the mere presence of security camps is not enough, as governance must reach these regions in a compassionate, holistic and inclusive manner, the release said.

Acting on this vision, the government established 54 new security camps across five Naxal-affected districts - Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada and Kanker of Bastar region (in the last one and a half year). Around 327 villages located within a 10-km radius of these camps were identified to be fully integrated into all major development schemes, it said.

"The winds of change are visible. In the education sector, 31 new primary schools have been sanctioned, out of which 13 have become functional. Of 185 new Anganwadi centres sanctioned, 107 are functioning, ensuring nutrition and early education for children. In the healthcare sector, 20 sub-health centres were approved, 16 of which have become functional," it said.

"These are the villages where people once had to trek miles through dense forests just to access basic medicine," the government added.

The priority was also given to improving connectivity and communication. In areas where mobile networks were once non-existent, plans for installing 119 mobile towers were prepared and 43 of them are now operational.

Approval was granted for 144 high-mast lights, and 92 villages now glow with light even at night. In road and bridge infrastructure, 173 projects were planned, of which 116 received approval and 26 have completed so far, it said.

In terms of economic and social empowerment, over 70,954 Aadhaar cards have been issued, 46,172 senior citizens have received age certificates, and 11,133 new voter registrations have enabled participation in the democratic process. Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given to 46,172 people, ensuring access to free medical care, the release said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a target was set to cover 12,232 families, of which 5,984 have received approval. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 4,677 farmers have received financial assistance. The Swachh Bharat Mission has seen the construction of 6,460 individual household toilets.

To make kitchens smoke-free, 18,983 women have received gas connections under the Ujjwala and Gau-Gas schemes. Additionally, 30 villages have been provided DTH connections, bringing them into the mainstream of information and entertainment, it said.

This change is more than just numbers. It is the beginning of a new bond between the state and its citizens, built on trust, transparency and participation. People who were once distant from governance are now active stakeholders. Villagers themselves are monitoring anganwadi attendance, the quality of ration distribution, and the implementation of welfare schemes, it said.

Bastar is no longer just a region marked by conflict. It's becoming a symbol of resilience, hope, and inclusive growth, it added.