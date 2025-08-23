Chhattisgarh guv becomes 'Nikshay Mitra', adopts 330 TB patients

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka has adopted 330 tuberculosis patients undergoing treatment in all 33 districts of the state, by becoming a 'Nikshay Mitra', an official said on Saturday.

As part of an initiative under the National Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Programme, the governor provides a grant of Rs 500 per month to the chief medical and health officers of all districts to ensure nutritious meals to patients undergoing treatment, a government release stated.

Deka took charge as the 10th governor of Chhattisgarh on July 31, 2024.

After assuming office, he took the initiative to speed up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's TB-free India campaign.

Deka held review meetings, inquired about the campaign's progress, and communicated directly with patients, making them aware of the importance of regular intake of medicines and a nutritious diet.

He first adopted TB patients in Rajnandgaon, Bastar, Dhamtari and Gariaband districts, and after completing a year of his tenure, adopted patients in all the remaining districts, becoming the first governor of the country to do so.

At least 10 patients have been adopted in each of the 33 districts, the release said.

The governor has also appealed to industrialists, social organisations, the Rice Mill Association and citizens to come forward and become 'Nikshay Mitra'.

Deka said the resolution of making Chhattisgarh and the whole of India TB-free can be realised only through collective efforts, the release stated.