Chhattisgarh Guv removes Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya VC Chandrakar

Raipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday removed Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya's Vice Chancellor Mokshda (Mamta) Chandrakar from her post, an official said.

The order in this regard was issued by Yashwant Kumar, secretary to the governor.

As per the order, Chandrakar has been removed from the post of VC of IKSV, based in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, with immediate effect. A renowned folk singer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, she was appointed to the post in 2020 by then Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel.

The Durg division commissioner has been handed over the responsibility of the VC of the university till further orders, it added. PTI TKP BNM