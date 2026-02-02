Chhattisgarh has got Rs 7,470 cr for rail development in Union Budget: CM Sai

Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said a historic provision of Rs 7,470 crore has been made in the Union Budget for railway infrastructure development in the state.

The allocation for 2026-27 marks a nearly 24-fold increase compared to the annual average outlay of Rs 311 crore during 2009-14, the CM pointed out.

The Budget for 2026-27 was presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sai, in a statement, said sustained efforts of the "double-engine government" (BJP rule at the Centre and the state) have led to visible transformation of the railway sector in Chhattisgarh.

"At present, railway projects worth Rs 51,080 crore are underway in the state, including new track construction, station redevelopment and safety upgrades. The ongoing Rowghat-Jagdalpur rail project, which will connect Jagdalpur in the remote Bastar region, is a priceless gift from the Centre to the tribal population and will open new avenues for regional development," he said.

Sai said approval has also been granted for Parmalkasa-Kharsia corridor along with new freight corridors, which are expected to nearly double the number of passenger trains in the state in the coming years.

He said 32 railway stations in Chhattisgarh are being modernised under the Amrit Station Scheme, with work at stations such as Dongargarh (Phase-I), Ambikapur, Bhanupratappur, Bhilai and Urkura already completed.

"The state is also being served by two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains and one pair of Amrit Bharat Express, offering faster, safer and more modern travel to passengers," the chief minister said.

Since 2014, around 1,200 km of new railway tracks have been laid, 100 percent electrification has been achieved, 170 flyovers and underpasses constructed, and modern safety systems like 'Kavach' installed, placing Chhattisgarh among the leading states in railway development, he said.

"The development is not limited to railway infrastructure alone, but is also energising trade, tourism, industry, employment and the lives of people across the state," he said. PTI TKP BNM