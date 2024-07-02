Chhattisgarh HC allows man to bury mother's body as per Christian rituals in native village

Bilaspur, Jul 2 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has ordered burial of the body of a woman, who had converted to Christianity, on the private land owned by her in her native village in Bastar district of the state as per her family's wishes.

A bench of Justice Parth Prateem Sahu passed the order on Monday while hearing a petition filed by Ramlal Kashyap of Arracote village under Parpa police station limits in Bastar district of the state.

Kashyap filed the petition for the last rites of his mother at the graveyard located in his native Arracote village as per the Christian customs and traditions, but the local tribal villagers objected to it.

In its order, the court said, "It is already a well-settled principle of law in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, including the right of persons, to have a decent burial. Right to life implies a meaningful life with human dignity, not just an animal life, and this right also extends to a person who is dead. This right extends until death of a person which covers the right to decent life up to death, including a decent death procedure." The petitioner's mother Pando Kashyap died a natural death at Arracote village on June 28.

Kashyap wanted to bury his mother's body at a graveyard in the village as per the Christian rituals, but other villagers objected to it and reported the issue to Parpa Station House Officer (SHO).

Instead of advising villagers to allow the petitioner to bury his mother's body at the graveyard, the SHO asked the petitioner to bury his mother's body at a special graveyard for Christian community members in Korkapal village, 15 km away from Arracote.

The body of the petitioner's mother was kept in a mortuary in a government-run medical college in Jagdalpur as the body started decomposing.

The high court directed the authorities to hand over his mother's body to the petitioner for burial at his native village.

The high court also directed the Bastar Superintendent of Police to provide appropriate protection to the petitioner and his family members till the body is buried decently. PTI COR NP