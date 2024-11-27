Chhattisgarh HC grants stay to police constable recruitment process

Bilaspur, Nov 27 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted a temporary stay to the recruitment process for the posts of police constable in the state.

Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey on Tuesday halted the process till the next hearing in response to a petition filed by Bed Ram Tandon challenging the concessions given to the children of police officials in the process, said his lawyer Ravi Kumar Bhagat.

The police department had issued an advertisement on October 20, 2023, inviting applications for vacancies in the constable cadre.

The petitioner's son, resident of Rajnandgaon, had applied for the post of Constable General Duty, the lawyer said, adding that there were 143 posts under this category in Rajnandgaon district.

But subsequently, the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police wrote to the Home department, suggesting exemptions or concessions to the children of serving police personnel and former servicemen under Rule 9(5) of the 2007 recruitment rules.

The exemptions or relaxations covered nine parameters including physical test requirements.

The suggestion was accepted by the Home department, said advocate Bhagat.

According to Tandon's petition, this amounted to discrimination against common citizens, he said.

"Looking to the fact that the Director General of Police has framed Rules extending relaxation to the children of police officials only, therefore, the selection process pursuant to the advertisement dated October 20, 2023, shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing," said the high court on Tuesday, posting the matter for hearing after two weeks. PTI COR TKP KRK