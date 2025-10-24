Chhattisgarh HC initiates PILs on reports on rly officials' boxing ring liquor party, cow deaths

Bilaspur, Oct 24 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court has taken cognisance of news reports pertaining to a liquor party inside a boxing ring of South East Central Railway and the deaths of cows in the state's Bilaspur district and initiated two PILs suo motu.

The High Court has sought reply from the SECR general manager and the principal secretary of the state veterinary department in the liquor party and cow deaths PILs, respectively.

In its order, the HC said a news report has a picture of railway officials, comprising SECR's sports cell in charge, coaches, assistant coaches and players, celebrating birthdays of two persons by having alcohol and non-vegetarian food while sitting in the boxing ring.

The HC order pointed out that a railway player had commented on social media that a boxing ring, which players worship, had been turned into a bar by those involved.

The HC said the SECR general manager shall submit a report in the form of a duly sworn personal affidavit before the next date of hearing indicating the outcome of enquiry initiated by the railway zone and the action proposed or taken against the erring officials. The PIL will be heard next on October 31.

The second PIL was based on news reports published on Thursday about deaths of cattle in Beltara and Sukulkari areas of Bilaspur's Masturi block allegedly due to lack of proper management, food, water, and medical care. The reports have quoted villagers as saying more than a dozen cows have died in Beltara and four in Sukulkari.

The HC directed the principal secretary of the state Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services to file his personal affidavit with respect to the above news report before the next date of hearing, which has been set for October 27. PTI COR BNM