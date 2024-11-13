Chhattisgarh HC quashes 3 FIRs against former top cop registered during Congress rule

Bilaspur, Nov 13 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday quashed three FIRs registered against former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) GP Singh during the previous Congress government in the state.

Advertisment

The division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal deemed the cases pertaining to disproportionate assets, sedition and extortion against Singh maliciously filed and quashed them, his lawyer Himanshu Pandey said.

The state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29, 2021, after preliminary findings into complaints that he had allegedly amassed assets beyond his sources of income.

Subsequently, the anti-graft agency had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to the official from July 1 to July 3 that year and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10 crore.

Advertisment

Following the raids, Singh was suspended on July 5, 2021, and based on the documents recovered during the action, the Raipur police also registered a case against him on charges of sedition and promoting enmity.

In the same year (2021), a case of extortion was registered against Singh at Supela police station in a matter pertaining to 2015.

In January 2022, the ACB-EOW had arrested Singh from Gurugram in Delhi-NCR in the disproportionate assets case and brought him to Raipur. The Chhattisgarh High Court in May 2022 granted conditional bail to Singh in the disproportionate assets case.

Advertisment

Singh was given compulsory retirement in July last year. However, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in April this year directed his reinstatement.

The state’s Advocate General Prafull Bharat has also confirmed that the HC has quashed the three FIRs against Singh. PTI COR TKP NR