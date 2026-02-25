Chhattisgarh HC receives bomb threat; turns out hoax after search

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court received a bomb threat through an email on Wednesday, prompting police to launch a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found after the search, and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they said.

An email threatening to blow up the HC premises, located in Bilaspur, was received on the official email ID of the high court at 11.50 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

Following the alert, the high court authorities informed the police. A team, along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad, was immediately dispatched to the spot. As a precautionary measure, the court premises were evacuated, he said.

After an extensive search of the premises, police found no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any other hazardous material, the official said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he added.

Earlier, on January 28, similar bomb threats were sent to the official email IDs of district courts in Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur (headquarters of Surguja district) and Jagdalpur (headquarters of Bastar district). After searches, the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

On January 8, similar bomb threat emails were received by the district courts of Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur and those also turned out to be fake. PTI TKP GK