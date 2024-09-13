Chhattisgarh hikes pay for professors, senior residents in govt medical colleges

Raipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The Vishnu Deo Sai government has raised doctors’ salaries in state-run medical colleges in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday, calling the move “historic”.

The pay hike, effective from September 1, will benefit professors, associate professors, assistant professors and senior residents and demonstrators (post-graduate), he said.

The monthly salary for professors has been increased from Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh in scheduled areas and Rs 1.9 lakh from the existing Rs 1.55 lakh in non-scheduled areas in the tribal-dominated state, he said.

Associate professors will get a monthly pay of 1.85 lakh (existing Rs 1.55 lakh) in scheduled areas and Rs 1.55 lakh (current Rs 1.35 lakh) in non-scheduled areas. Assistant professors will be paid Rs 1.25 lakh (present Rs 90,000) in scheduled areas and Rs 1 lakh, up from the current Rs 90,000, in non-scheduled areas, he said.

The salary of senior resident and demonstrator (PG) has been increased from Rs 65,000 to Rs 95,000 per month in scheduled areas and from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000 in non-scheduled areas, he said.

Contract-based doctors in government medical colleges have been given a hike of about 46 per cent in the scheduled areas and about 23 per cent in the non-scheduled areas under the “historic” decision, the official said.

There will be no compromise on the expansion of medical facilities in the state, asserted Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal in a statement on Thursday.

The future those studying in government medical colleges have the right to get quality teachers and education and the decision of salary hike clearly shows the intention of the state government to work in the health sector, he added. PTI TKP NR