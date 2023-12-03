Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, state Cong chief Baij trailing

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing in Durg Rural seat by 1,365 votes against BJP's Lalit Chandrakar after first round of counting of votes for the state assembly elections on Sunday, as per the Election Commission.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij was behind by 518 votes against BJP's Vinayak Goyal in Chitrakot seat, according to the EC.

Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant was also trailing in Sakti seat by 897 votes against BJP's Khilawan Sahu.

State minister Guru Rudra Kumar, an influential SC community leader, was trailing in Nawagarh seat by 660 votes against BJP's former minister Dayaldas Baghel.

In Kawardha seat, minister Mohammad Akbar was trailing by 1,534 votes against BJP's Vijay Sharma, as per the EC.

Chhattisgarh minister Shivkumar Dahariya was also trailing in Arang seat by 1,700 votes against BJP's Guru Khushwant Saheb.

In Korba seat, minister Jai Singh Agrawal was trailing by 837 votes against BJP's Lakhanlal Dewangan, as per the EC. PTI TKP GK