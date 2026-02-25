Chhattisgarh: In 13 months, 2,599 held in 1,434 cases of narcotics smuggling

Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A total of 2,599 accused were arrested for illegal narcotics trafficking in Chhattisgarh over the last 13 months, with the recovery of 20,089 kg of ganja, more than three lakh psychotropic drugs and other contraband, the assembly was told on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said police have been taking continuous and effective action to curb illegal trafficking of drugs, rejecting the charge of laxity raised by some senior BJP MLAs against the administration.

He was replying to a query raised by BJP MLAs Ajay Chandrakar and Dharamlal Kaushik through a calling attention motion over the alleged rise in drug abuse and narcotics addiction in the state.

Chandrakar alleged that it has become nearly impossible to curb the trafficking of narcotic substances such as charas, ganja, brown sugar, heroin, opium, doda, and intoxicating tablets.

Incidents of illegal smuggling are rising, and the administration has failed to formulate a concrete plan to stop it, he claimed.

He further alleged that drug traffickers have expanded their network across Chhattisgarh, leading to a rise in crime.

Citing recent national survey data by AIIMS and the Union Ministry of Social Justice, Chandrakar said the number of users of opium and injectable drugs in Chhattisgarh ranges between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh, while the count of ganja addicts is estimated between 3.8 lakh and 4 lakh.

He also claimed that over 40,000 children in the 10-17 age group are addicted to inhalants and cough syrups, and that 250 to 300 deaths or suicides occur annually due to addiction and mental stress.

Responding to the allegations, Sharma said it is incorrect to claim that no action is being taken to curb the trafficking of narcotic substances.

The government is firmly committed to preventing the smuggling and sale of illegal drugs and other narcotic substances, he said.

"In 2025, a total of 1,288 cases related to narcotics were registered, and 2,342 accused were arrested. Seizures included 16,999.7 kg of ganja, 141 grams of brown sugar, 1,259 grams of opium, 2.039 kg of heroin, 27.68 grams of charas, 23.56 grams of cocaine, 70.46 grams of MDMA, 1,524 kg of doda, 0.432 kg of hashish oil, and 2,41,138 intoxicating drugs," he said.

Sharma stated that in 2026 (till January 31), 146 cases were registered and 257 accused arrested. Seizures included 3,090 kg of ganja, 8.85 grams of brown sugar, 277.2 grams of opium, 123.8 grams of heroin, 15.29 kg of doda, and 59,270 intoxicating drugs.

He said strict legal action was also taken against officials found involved in drug trafficking.

In Raipur and Durg districts, special drives are being conducted against the sale of drug consumption accessories such as gogo pipes, smoking cones and rolling papers, he said.

The government has constituted task forces in all districts to curb narcotics trafficking and sanctioned 100 new posts for Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) units in 10 districts, he said.

In cases registered under the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, end-to-end investigations are being carried out, including financial probes against accused persons, their associates and suppliers, Sharma said.

In 2025, properties worth Rs 13.29 crore belonging to 16 accused were seized or frozen. From 2024 to January 31, 2026, action had been taken under the PIT-NDPS Act against 145 habitual offenders, he said.

The toll-free helpline "MANAS" (1933) has been widely publicised for reporting illegal narcotics activities. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted in schools, colleges, villages and public places through public meetings, banners, posters and social media to promote a drug-free state, he said.

Sharma said the government's strong measures are aimed at breaking both the supply and demand networks of narcotics, and rejected the claim that there is widespread public anger over the issue. PTI TKP NSK