Chhattisgarh: Infant injured in Raigarh factory blast dies during treatment

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Feb 10 (PTI) A nine-month-old girl injured in a fire at an industrial plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district last week died at a hospital in the state capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident had occurred on February 5 at Shri Mangal Carbon factory in Banipathar village under Kharsia police station area. Eight persons were injured after an explosion triggered a fire at the plant.

Bhumi Khadia, who was among the injured, died on Monday at the Kalda Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre in Raipur, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni.

The other seven victims including two women are still undergoing treatment in Raipur hospitals, he said.

The injured included the infant's father Shiv Khadia (27), mother Udashini Khadia (25) and grandfather Saheb Lal Khadia (46).

Police have registered a case against Shri Mangal Carbon's chief manager Rupesh Sharma and manager Prem Sagar Tripathi under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Factories Act, while a show-cause notice has been issued to the factory's proprietor Avinash Kumar Garg, said ASP Soni.

No arrests have been made so far in the case.