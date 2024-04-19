Chhattisgarh: Jawan on poll duty injured as UBGL shell accidentally goes off

Bijapur, Apr 19 (PTI) A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was injured when a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) accidentally exploded, a police official said.

Advertisment

The injured jawan, belonging to CRPF's 196th battalion, was administered preliminary treatment and was being evacuated, he said.

The incident occurred near Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation around 500 metres from a polling booth, he said.

Bijapur district falls in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway in the first phase of general elections, he added. PTI TKP NR