Chhattisgarh: Kabirdham collectorate gets bomb threat; cops search premises

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh), Apr 16 (PTI) The Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday received a bomb threat via an email, prompting police to conduct a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

The threat message was received on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector following which police were alerted, Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel told PTI.

The email, sent by an unidentified person, stated "an improvised explosive device was planted in the Collectorate office and we will blow it up by 2.30 pm," he said.

The collectorate is located in Kawardha which is the district headquarters of Kabirdham.

A police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, was conducting a search in the premises. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, the official said.

The police's cyber wing has launched an investigation to trace the source of the email, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK