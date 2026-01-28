Chhattisgarh: Kabirdham SP alleges discrimination in promotion, writes to CM

Kawardha, Jan 28 (PTI) An IPS officer has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai claiming that he has been deliberately denied promotion which amounts to discrimination and violation of his constitutional rights.

Dharmendra Singh Chhawai, Superintendent of Police in Kabirdham district, stated in the letter that some other IPS officers were promoted despite facing criminal cases.

Chhawai, a 2012-batch officer, began his career in the state police service (SPS) and was later promoted to the Indian Police Service.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chhawai said he has neither been granted the senior scale nor he has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), while other officers of the 2012 batch have been elevated.

"I feel I am being discriminated against," he said.

The Police Headquarters recommended his promotion on multiple occasions but it was withheld citing a case pending at the investigation stage with the Lokayukta in Bhopal, his letter said.

Citing Union Home Ministry guidelines, he said an IPS officer can be denied promotion only if they are under suspension, facing departmental proceedings, or involved in a criminal case pending before a court.

"None of these conditions apply to my case, yet my promotions have been withheld intentionally," he stated in the letter.

He further claimed that at least three IPS officers facing cases related to the Mahadev betting app scam have been promoted.

He has been denied the Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) pay scale despite having no pending court case and it was a violation of Article 16 of the Constitution guaranteeing equality of opportunity in public employment, Chhawai said.