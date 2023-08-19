Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann to address AAP event in Raipur during day-long visit

Raipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months.

Advertisment

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the duo will address an AAP workers' convention here at Jainam Manas Bhavan opposite Raipur airport at 12 noon, the party's state unit chief Komal Hupendi told reporters on Friday.

Kejriwal will also release "guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state, he said.

Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh are scheduled by the year-end.

Advertisment

Hupendi said the visit of the AAP's top leadership and their interaction with party workers will strengthen their preparations for the assembly elections.

Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Bilaspur last month. In March, he attended an AAP workers' convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.

Meanwhile, eyeing a comeback, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates, including Durg MP Vijay Baghel, for 21 seats where it had faced defeat last time. PTI TKP NP