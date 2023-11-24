Chhattisgarh: Labourer killed, another injured in IED blast at iron ore mine in Naxal-hit Narayanpur

Narayanpur, Nov 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old worker was killed and another sustained injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

One labourer was reported to be missing after the explosion, they said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when three workers were heading for work in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under Chhote Dongar police station limits, located around 350 km away from capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

Prime facie, the workers came in contact with the pressure IED connection triggering the blast, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ritesh Gagda and the injured one as Umesh Rana, he said.

The injured worker was admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Search is underway for the missing worker, Shravan Gagda (24), who was accompanying the duo during the incident, he added. PTI COR TKP NP