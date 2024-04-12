Chhattisgarh: Labourer killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals in Bijapur

Bijapur, Apr 12 (PTI) A labourer was killed on Friday afternoon after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place between Dumripalnar and Gangaloor villages under Mirtur police station limits when victim Munna Bharti (40) was walking somewhere, said an official.

It was a pressure-triggered IED that claimed Bharti's life, he added.

A police team was sent to the spot and the body was shifted to hospital for autopsy, the official said.

On April 10, the driver of a JCB machine engaged in road construction work was injured in a similar incident in neighbouring Sukma district.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior areas of Bastar, the region that includes districts of Dantewada and Sukma.

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by the Naxalites many times, police said. PTI COR TKP KRK