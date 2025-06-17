Chhattisgarh launches two awareness campaigns on child rights

Raipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched two campaigns to raise awareness about child rights and related laws.

The drives, titled 'Saarthak' and 'Rakshak', were rolled out by the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CSCPCR) during its 15th foundation day celebration at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium here, a government spokesperson said.

The Saarthak Abhiyan is aimed at raising awareness about child rights, while under the Rakshak Abhiyan, the CSCPCR will provide information about child rights protection laws in universities.

Speaking at the function, the CM said the CSCPCR plays a crucial role in raising awareness about child rights in remote areas, and the two campaigns will prove effective in creating awareness about child rights among the public, an official statement said.

A strong society can be built only through education. In remote areas of Chhattisgarh, especially in tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja divisions, children go to other cities at an early age in search of work, but due to lack of information, often become victims of exploitation, Sai said.

It is the responsibility of the CSCPCR to identify such children and provide them benefits of government schemes by linking them with employment, he added.

"Our government has been running several schemes focused on children and the youth. Facilities of schools, colleges, coaching in every village are being provided. Through schemes like Prayas for school education, Nalanda campus and Tribal Youth Hostel in Delhi, additional facilities are being provided to children," the CM said.

Chairperson of CSCPCR Varnika Sharma said Saarthak Abhiyan is being run to raise awareness about child rights and Rakshak Abhiyan to provide information about child rights protection laws in universities.

Police personnel, Anganwadi workers and girl students who have done exemplary work for creating awareness about child rights were felicitated on the occasion, the release said. PTI TKP KRK