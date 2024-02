Dhamtari, Feb 3 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday with its carcass stuck in bushes, a forest official said.

"The carcass was found entangled in bushes on the bank of the Mahanadi river on the Sihawa-Birgudi road. We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death", he added. PTI COR TKP NSK