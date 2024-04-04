Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ACB/EOW makes first arrest

Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau /Economic Offences Wing made its first arrest in the alleged liquor scam in the state, an official said.

Arvind Singh, who was held late Wednesday night, was remanded in police custody till April 8 by ACB/EOW special Judge Nidhi Sharma, Deputy Director (Prosecution) Mithlesh Verma said.

Incidentally, Singh was nabbed in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam and was granted bail by the High Court on April 2.

As many as 70 persons, including several leaders of the Congress and companies, have been named in the FIR registered by the ACB/EOW in January 2024 in the alleged liquor scam based on a complaint by Enforcement Directorate. The FIR was lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

The ED, in its complaint to the ACB/EOW, had claimed criminal acts were committed by certain senior officials in connivance with private and influential persons to cause loss to the state and earn illegal profits for themselves in the liquor trade.

The ED had said its probe revealed a criminal syndicate was operating in Chhattisgarh, which was extorting illegal commission in the sale of liquor and was also involved in unauthorised sale through government liquor shops.

In July last year, the ED submitted a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in a PMLA court in Raipur in which it claimed Rs 2161 crore of corruption money was generated in the alleged 'liquor scam' that began in 2019 in Chhattisgarh.

This syndicate comprises senior bureaucrats, politicians, their associates and officials of the excise department. as per the ED. PTI COR BNM