Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ACB/EOW seize half-burnt cache of fake holograms; three held

Raipur, Jul 4 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW on Thursday seized a half-burnt cache of fake holograms from the premises of liquor scam accused Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur's Congress mayor Aijaz Dhebar, and arrested three persons in this connection, an official said.

Anurag Dwivedi, Amit Singh and Deepak Duari had burnt some duplicate holograms in 2022 on the instructions of Anwar Dhebar and one more person, Arvind Singh, amid fears of a raid on the premises by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged liquor scam that took place between 2019 and 2022 under the previous Congress government in the state, he said.

The state Anti Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing has named several Congress leaders and firms in its FIR registered in January this year under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a report by the ED.

The fake holograms were allegedly made in a firm in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Incidentally, the UP police registered a case there against three Chhattisgarh officials, including two IAS officers, and Anwar Dhebar in July last year on the complaint of a Raipur-based deputy director of the ED.

Anwar Dhebar and one more person was arrested by UP police last month and are in jail there at present. PTI COR BNM