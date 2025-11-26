Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Ex-excise commissioner got Rs 50 lakh per month from syndicate, claims EOW

Raipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh excise commissioner Niranjan Das allegedly manipulated terms of tenders to help a syndicate within the department and received at least Rs 16 crore illegally, as per a charge sheet, the seventh so far, filed on Wednesday by the EOW investigating the alleged liquor scam.

The charge sheet against six accused details the alleged role played by them in the infamous scam unfolded between 2019 and 2022 under the erstwhile Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

The charge sheet, filed in a special court in Raipur, has named retired IAS officer Niranjan Das, the then Commissioner and Secretary (Excise) of the Excise Department, liquor businessmen Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, hotelier Nitesh Purohit and his son Yash Purohit, and another person, Dipen Chawda.

The investigation has established that during his nearly three-year tenure with the Excise Department, Das made unnecessary and individually-beneficial changes to the Excise Policy and Act, manipulated the terms of departmental tenders, and deliberately disrupted administrative procedures, according to a statement issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

This act of Das benefited a syndicate operating within the Excise Department, which was patronised by retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja and businessman Anwar Dhebar, the statement said.

"The EOW investigation has also established that in exchange for this illegal cooperation, Das received a minimum monthly share of Rs 50 lakh. Analysis of transactions conducted during his tenure with the Excise Department has revealed substantial evidence that he received at least Rs 16 crore from this illegal arrangement", the probe agency said.

This amount could be higher, and evidence suggests investment in various immovable properties in the name of Das and his family members, which is being investigated.

The EOW claimed the accused liquor businessmen, Atul Singh and Mukesh Manchanda, directors of foreign liquor licensee company- Om Sai Beverage- benefited from the flawed FL-10-A (FL-10A) licensing system, designed to extort commissions from liquor manufacturing companies on foreign liquor.

"They acted as intermediaries between the syndicate and liquor supply companies, funnelling the commission proceeds to the syndicate", the EOW added.

The investigation has revealed a revenue loss of at least Rs 530 crore to the state government due to this faulty licensing policy, of which approximately Rs 114 crore has been accrued to the accused themselves and Om Sai Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the statement added.

The EOW claimed that another accused, Nitesh Purohit, is a close associate of syndicate leader Anwar Dhebar. Purohit and his son, Yash Purohit, have been found to be actively involved in collecting, managing, and transferring the proceeds of the liquor scam at their hotel in Raipur city.

According to preliminary investigations, the Purohit father-son duo have been found to be involved in the "handling, management, and administration" of over Rs 1,000 crore of illegal funds for the syndicate, and a detailed investigation is underway, it said.

The EOW said another accused, Dipen Chawda, is a longtime friend of Anwar Dhebar and manager of Dhebar's hotel, Wellington Court.

The investigation has revealed that Chawda was involved in the delivery of large sums of money to senior officials, safeguarding and distributing funds to various individuals as directed by the syndicate, and conducting illegal transactions through hawala channels, the EOW added.

The investigation also revealed that Dipen Chawda served as a director in "Shrey Agro," a company formed for collecting the illegal commission.

"Chawda played a partner and active role in the investment of crores of rupees in land and other properties using the syndicate's funds", the EOW said.

After the Income Tax department conducted a raid in February 2020, Chawda collected and handled cash and gold worth over Rs 1,000 crore for the syndicate. He stored these funds safely at various locations and forwarded them as directed by Dhebar.

"Chawda was also responsible for collecting, handling, and forwarding funds extorted by Anwar Dhebar from other departments," the statement added.

All six accused named in the charge sheet are currently lodged in the Raipur Central Jail in judicial custody. Challans have been filed against a total of 50 accused in this case.

The EOW had registered an FIR on January 17, 2024, in the "liquor scam" and named 70 individuals and companies, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and ex chief secretary Vivek Dhand.

The EOW has so far filed seven charge sheets, including four supplementary ones, in the case and arrested more than a dozen persons.

As per the Enforcement Directorate, the alleged scam amounting to over Rs 2,500 crore was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government was in power in Chhattisgarh.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

The ED had arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in July this year, and apprehended former minister and Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in January.

Besides, the anti-money laundering agency arrested businessman Anwar Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi, among others. PTI COR NSK