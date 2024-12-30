Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': Ex-minister Lakhma 'utilised' proceeds of crime in cash, claims ED

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed it has gathered "evidence" showing that Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma "utilised in cash" proceeds of crime generated from the alleged liquor scam.

The federal agency had raided the premises of Lakhma and his son Harish Lakhma on December 28 in Raipur, Sukma and Dhamtari districts of the state as part of a money laundering investigation.

The ED said in a statement that the search operation was carried at the residential premises of Lakhma, who "allegedly was the main recipient of the proceeds of crime in cash, during his regime as excise minister." "As a result of the search operation, ED has been able to gather evidence pertaining to utilization of proceeds of crime in cash by Kawasi Lakhma during the relevant period of scam," the agency said.

The search also led to the seizure of multiple digital devices "believed to be containing incriminating records".

Lakhma, as per the ED, used to receive "substantial amount in cash on monthly basis out of the proceeds of crime generated from liquor scam".

Lakhma, 71, is a six-time MLA from Konta and has served as the excise minister in the previous Congress government. Harish Lakhma is stated to be a panchayat president in his district.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Congress had alleged that the raids were part of a conspiracy by the BJP to harass the opposition party's leaders ahead of urban body and panchayat polls.

The alleged liquor scam in the state, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019-22 when Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

"The Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore illegal proceeds of crime," the agency had claimed earlier. PTI NES KVK KVK