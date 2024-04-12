Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': Former excise dept special secretary Tripathi arrested

Raipur, Apr 12 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) has arrested the former special secretary of the state's Excise Department in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Advertisment

Arun Pati Tripathi, former special secretary of the Excise department and ex-managing director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), was nabbed from Bihar and brought here on Thursday, Special Prosecution Officer (ACB/EOW) Saurabh Pandey said on Friday.

"ACB/EOW special judge Nidhi Sharma Tiwari granted Tripathi's custodial remand till April 18. The special court also extended the custodial remand of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur's Congress mayor Aijaz Dhebar and another accused Arvind Singh till April 18," Pandey informed.

The ACB/EOW sought extension of custody of Dhebar and Singh as the two were not cooperating in the interrogation, he said.

As many as 70 persons, including several Congress leaders, and companies were named in the FIR registered by the ACB/EOW in January 2024 in the alleged liquor scam. The FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

As per the Enforcement Directorate, which also probed the case, a syndicate had generated Rs 2,161 crore as part of the liquor scam. PTI COR BNM