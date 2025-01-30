Chhattisgarh local body polls: Congress' Dhamtari mayoral candidate's nomination rejected

Dhamtari, Jan 30 (PTI) The nomination paper of Vijay Golchha, the Congress' candidate for mayoral post in Dhamtari Municipal Corporation, was rejected on Thursday, an official said.
The BJP had raised objection over the nomination of Golchha claiming he is a contractor registered with Dhamtari Municipal Corporation and beneficiary of the civic body.
"The nomination of the Congress candidate has been cancelled under section 17-2 of Municipal Corporation Act 1956 according to which the candidate should not have any interest in the municipal corporation. At present, Vijay Golchha is a registered contractor with the corporation. Hence it is not desirable for a mayoral candidate," Returning Officer Indira Dehari said.
Sources said Golchha had in the past received a contract from the civic body to supply high mast lights, adding that some payment is still pending for the work.
Kavindra Jain, the poll agent of Jagdish Ramu Rohra, who is the BJP candidate for the mayoral post, submitted an objection against Golchha.
The Returning Officer on Wednesday asked both the parties to present their sides.
After a hearing during the day, the Returning Officer found the objections valid and declared the nomination of Golchha illegal.
Reacting to the development, state Congress chief Dipak Baij slammed the ruling BJP.
"The ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi has once again murdered democracy in Dhamtari on Thursday. The BJP is misusing government machinery in the local body elections. The BJP is hatching conspiracies to prevent Congress candidates from contesting elections," Baij said.
"The nomination form of Golchha was cancelled at the behest of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Golchha is a registered contractor with the Public Works Department, not the Dhamtari Municipal Corporation. He had taken work in Dhamtari corporation a year ago which was completed at that time. He had also taken no objection certificate from the corporation," Baij claimed.
The Dhamtari collector acted like the agent of the BJP and cancelled Golchha's nomination illegally, he alleged.
Elections to 173 civic bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 nagar panchayats, will be held in a single phase on February 11.
Nominations for civic bodies elections began from January 22 and the last date for the nomination was January 28. Scrutiny of nominations was held on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 31.