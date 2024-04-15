Chhattisgarh LS polls: 15 candidates, including BJP's Agrawal and Baghel, file nomination forms

Raipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Fifteen candidates, including BJP leaders Brijmohan Agrawal and Vijay Baghel, on Monday filed nomination forms for seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh that will go to polls on May 7.
This takes the total number of candidates who have filed nomination forms for Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja and Raigarh seats to 18, a poll official said.
Agrawal filed his nomination form for Raipur seat, while Baghel did so for Durg seat. The Congress' Sashi Singh filed her nomination form for Surguja seat, the official said, adding Monday was the second day for filing of nominations for the third phase.
The last date for filing nominations for the third phase is April 19, the official added.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed rallies for sitting MP Baghel and Agrawal in Durg and Raipur, respectively, when they filed nomination forms.
Agrawal will take on Congress' former MLA Vikas Upadhyay. In Durg, Baghel is up against the Congress' Rajendra Sahu.
The Congress' Sashi Singh was accompanied by former deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo and other leaders when she filed her nomination for Surguja seat.
Singh will take on former MLA Chintamani Maharaj, who joined the BJP from the Congress before the 2023 assembly polls.
Elections to the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Votes will be counted on June 4. PTI TKP BNM