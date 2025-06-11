Chhattisgarh man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity; arrested

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Jun 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district for allegedly killing his wife after suspecting her of having an affair, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kotpara area under Nagari police station limits, he said.

The couple got married three months ago and used to have frequent quarrels over petty issues, according to the police.

On Tuesday, the accused allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sickle in their house. The woman died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted by neighbours, the police reached the spot and arrested the man.

The accused told the police that he killed his wife as he suspected her fidelity, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR GK