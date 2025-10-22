Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, dies by suicide after posting ‘confession’ on Instagram

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Oct 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide after posting a “confession” on Instagram in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

In the purported social media post, the man blamed his wife’s parents for the extreme step.

The incident took place in Hardi village, within the jurisdiction of the Karelibadi police chowki. The deceased were identified as Hitesh Yadav, alias Himmat, and his 20-year-old wife, Laxmi Yadav, a police official said.

The couple went to their room around 11 pm on Monday. The next morning, when they did not respond to repeated knocks, Hitesh’s elder brother, Giteshwar Yadav, looked through the room’s ventilation and found Laxmi lying motionless on the floor and Hitesh hanging from the ceiling.

Family members broke open the door and alerted the police. A team of cops and forensic experts then visited the spot.

Citing the preliminary post-mortem report, the official said that Laxmi was strangled with a scarf, while Hitesh used a saree to hang himself.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Hitesh purportedly wrote on Instagram, “I, Himmat Yadav, have killed my wife Laxmi Yadav. There is no reason, but I did it because of her parents. I am now ending my life by hanging.” Giteshwar told the police that Hitesh married Laxmi, a resident of Mohandi village, about a year ago. Laxmi was the younger sister of Giteshwar’s wife.

A few months after their marriage, the couple began living with Laxmi’s parents in Mohandi village. On the evening of October 19, they had come to Hardi to celebrate Diwali with family, police added. PTI COR TKP NR