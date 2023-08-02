Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, hangs self in Korba

Korba, Aug 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Korba city in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The man stabbed his 40-year-old wife with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night. He then hanged himself using rope in the yard of his house, a CSEB police station official said.

The trigger for murder and suicide is under investigation, he said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man beat his 40-year-old aunt to death with a stick in Nakiya village in Korba district under the Lemru police station limits on Tuesday, another police official said.

Prima facie, a family dispute led to the incident, he added.

The accused man was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, the official said. PTI COR NSK