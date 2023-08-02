Advertisment
#National

Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, hangs self in Korba

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
02 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read

Korba, Aug 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Korba city in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The man stabbed his 40-year-old wife with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night. He then hanged himself using rope in the yard of his house, a CSEB police station official said.

The trigger for murder and suicide is under investigation, he said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man beat his 40-year-old aunt to death with a stick in Nakiya village in Korba district under the Lemru police station limits on Tuesday, another police official said.

Prima facie, a family dispute led to the incident, he added.

The accused man was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, the official said. PTI COR NSK

Advertisment
Subscribe