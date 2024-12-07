Chhattisgarh man says cop sought Rs 5k, rooster to lodge rape case; SP refutes allegation

Jashpur, Dec 7 (PTI) A man accused police of demanding cash and a rooster for lodging a rape case in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district, though a senior official refuted the allegation.

Advertisment

In a complaint dated December 6 to the superintendent of police, the man claimed his wife was raped on December 2.

The man claimed the Pandrapath chowki (police post) in charge sought Rs 5,000 and a rooster when he and his wife went to file a case.

In his complaint, the man claimed he gave gave Rs 500 to the chowki in charge, after which his wife was taken to a hospital in Bagicha town for medical examination.

Advertisment

The next day they were again sent to Bagicha for examination of clothes which she was wearing during the offence, he said, adding he had to hire a vehicle for Rs 1500 to take his wife.

The complainant claimed the chowki in charge also took Rs 500 as well as a rooster bought for Rs 600.

The complainant said he is poor and belongs to Korwa tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), adding that he got Rs 10,000 by mortgaging his land, Rs 9000 of which was spent.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said, prima facie, it seems the complainant has levelled charges after being instigated by someone.

"However, an investigation has been ordered into the allegations. On December 3, a 29-year-old married woman reached Pandrapath chowki and complained that she was raped on December 2 night by one Ishwar alias Pandit Ghansi (27)," he said.

Based on the complaint, the FIR was immediately lodged under section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the accused was arrested the next day, he informed. PTI COR TKP BNM