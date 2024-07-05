Chhattisgarh: Man, two sons among five dead after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well

Janjgir-Champa, Jul 5 (PTI) Five people, including a man and his two sons, died due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas inside a well in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident that occurred in the morning in Kikirda village under the Birra police station area.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been engaged to fish out the bodies from the well, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Jaiswal (60), Ramesh Patel (50), his two sons Rajendra Patel (20) and Jitendra Patel (25), and Tikeshwar Chandra (25), Inspector General of Police (Bilaspur Range) Sanjeev Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, Jaiswal entered the well on the premises of his house to take out a wooden strip after it fell into it. When he fainted, his wife shouted for help following which three others from the Patel family in the neighbourhood entered the water body, he said.

When none came out, Chandra entered the well but he also became unconscious, prompting locals to alert the police, the official said.

The “ring” well appears to be deep and has water at the bottom. The SDRF team is trying to take out the bodies, another police official said.

Prima facie it seems that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well. However, a forensic team has reached the spot and the exact cause of death will be known once the bodies are retrieved from the well, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

In a post in Hindi on X, CM Sai wrote, “The news of the death of 5 villagers in an accident in a well in Kikirda village of Janjgir is extremely tragic. I pray to God to rest the departed souls in peace and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti.” PTI COR TKP NR