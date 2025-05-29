Chhattisgarh: Maoist ammunition dump found in Sukma

Sukma, May 29 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered a cache of explosives hidden by Naxalites in a forested area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The recovery was made in the Bottetong village forest under Chintagufa police station limits when a joint team of the 203rd battalion of CoBRA, an elite unit of the CRPF, and district police was out on a search operation based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, a police official said.

The team found Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells and materials used in making them concealed in an underground pit. As many as 15 live BGL shells, 17 empty (without explosive charge) shells and 78 BGL tubes measuring 5 to 6 inches were found among other things, said the official. PTI COR TKP KRK