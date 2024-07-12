Chhattisgarh: Minister Kedar Kashyap gets Brijmohan Agrawal’s Parliamentary Affairs dept

Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh minister Kedar Kashyap has been allocated the Parliamentary Affairs department, earlier held by his former colleague Brijmohan Agrawal who recently quit as an MLA and minister after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

A notification issued on Thursday night said that Kashyap, who holds Forest and Climate Change, Water Resources, Skill Development and Cooperative portfolios, was given the charge of the Parliamentary Affairs department along with his existing responsibilities.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended wishes to Kashyap in a post on X.

The portfolio was earlier held by senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal, who quit as an MLA and a state minister after winning the Raipur Lok Sabha seat.

The Chhattisgarh assembly’s monsoon session is scheduled to start from July 22 and there were speculations that Sai would expand his cabinet before that.

The cabinet currently has 11 members including the CM against the total strength of 13. However, the move has put rest to the speculations. PTI TKP NR