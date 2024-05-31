Chhattisgarh ministers join 'Chintan Shivir' at IIM Raipur to learn tricks of good governance

Raipur, May 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday inaugurated a two-day training programme for his cabinet colleagues at IIM Raipur, aimed at formulating strategies to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

During the programme, 'Chintan Shivir', state ministers will get management tricks from experts to achieve the vision of a developed India and learn the latest techniques of good governance, a release from the public relations department stated.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the chief minister said learning and capacity building were continuous processes, and the programme is aimed at learning and reinforcing insights about the latest management practices and staying updated as time demands.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam emphasised scale, speed and innovation to achieve the goal by 2047, the release said.

In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has progressed rapidly and has succeeded in making its place among the major economies of the world, he said.

PM Modi has resolved to create a developed India by 2047, and a strategy has been made to accomplish it, Subrahmanyam said.

"Keeping in view the changing international scenario and times, the vision of a developed India has been prepared so that the country can carve its unique place," he said.

Whether it is the digital economy or tax reforms, India has been a leader in promoting innovation, and it has to be enhanced rapidly, the CEO said.

Considering problems like climate change, work needs to be done towards sustainable development by promoting green energy, he said.

Chhattisgarh has immense potential to become a developed state and will play a key role in fulfilling the goal of developed India, he added.

During an interaction, the state ministers spoke about the policies being drafted for making Chhattisgarh a developed state, the release said.

The training programme will see discussions on issues, including sustainable use of resources and convergence of schemes.

As per the release, management experts from across the country will apprise the ministers about the nuances of good governance in industry, education, health and communication media management.

Apart from IIM Raipur, experts from Ahmedabad, Dhanbad and Indore will also be taking sessions, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were present along with other cabinet ministers.