Chhattisgarh: Mock drills conducted in Durg district

Durg, May 7 (PTI) Civil mock drills were conducted in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Wednesday to test the preparedness of various agencies to deal with emergencies, officials said.

The exercise started at 4 pm after a siren sounded red alert, following which citizens were asked to lie down on the roads, cover their ears with both hands, and press a cloth or handkerchief on their mouths.

People in vehicles parked them roadside, turned off the headlights and back lights, and stepped out.

The drills were also conducted at BSP Sector and Plant, Surya Mall, Sarafa Bazaar, Power House in the Bhilai steel city, Pulgaon Chowk, Indira Market Durg, and Nal Ghar Complex Emergency Hospital Medical College in Durg city, officials said.

A blackout mock drill was organised in the Bhilai sector area from 7.30 pm to 7.45 pm.

Various agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Home Guard, NCC cadets, ex-servicemen, police personnel, and officers/employees of the district administration, participated. PTI COR NSK