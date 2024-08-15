Chhattisgarh: Mother, daughter, one more woman killed as car rams into truck

Bilaspur, Aug 15 (PTI) A mother-daughter duo and one more woman were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said.

Two persons were injured in the accident, which occurred on Pendridih bypass road at around 3:30 am when the victims were returning after having dinner in a hotel, a police official said.

"Preeti Sharma (48), her daughter Shruti (19) and another member of the family Shreya Sharma (24) died. Preeti's son Ankit, who was driving the car, is among the two injured. The two injured persons have been hospitalised and their condition is critical," he said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, he added. PTI COR TKP BNM