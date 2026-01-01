Chhattisgarh: MoU signed to build rest houses for kin of patients in govt hospitals

Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding was inked between Chhattisgarh medical education department and Sevadhan Arogya Foundation to develop well-equipped 'rest houses' (vishram grih) for families of patients in government medical college hospitals, an official said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Technical Education Minister Khushwant Saheb, Health Department Secretary Amit Kataria, Medical Education Department Commissioner Ritesh Agarwal and members of Sevadhan Foundation.

"The biggest advantage of this agreement is that the organization will take complete responsibility for the construction, furnishing, and daily operation of these shelter homes. This means the government and the organization are working together to create humane infrastructure where families will find safe, clean, and very affordable accommodation," the official said.

These rest houses will not only provide a place to sleep but will also ensure 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, clean food, and a dignified environment for those caring for their loved ones, he added.

In the first phase of the plan, medical colleges in major cities like Raipur, Ambikapur, Raigarh, and Jagdalpur have been selected, where a large number of people from remote areas arrive with hope, he said.

"This initiative demonstrates that healthcare services should not be limited to just medicine and doctors, but should also include support for those who stand by their sick loved ones This step will not only strengthen the healthcare system but will also provide significant mental relief to thousands of families who have no place to stay in the city," the official said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government's objective is not only to provide better treatment but also to ensure the dignity and comfort of the family members accompanying the patients.

"People coming from remote areas are often forced to stay in uncomfortable conditions around hospitals for many days. The provision of rest houses will prove to be a great support for them, providing safe, clean, and affordable accommodation. This initiative is a significant step towards sensitive and responsible governance," the CM said.

Through these rest houses, patient families will have access to dignified accommodation, food, and basic amenities within the same premises, which will further strengthen the integration of humanity and compassion with healthcare services, Sai said.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said treatment is not just about medicines, but also about the support and comfort of loved ones.

"Healthcare facilities in Chhattisgarh are set to receive a new boost. Under this MoU, better and more convenient rest houses will be built in the state's medical colleges for the families of patients. These will be operated on a 'no profit-no loss' basis," Jaiswal said. PTI COR BNM