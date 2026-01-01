Chhattisgarh moving decisively to eliminate Naxalism: Union minister Shekhawat

Kabirdham, Jan 1 (PTI) Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said Chhattisgarh is decisively moving towards the elimination of Naxalism, which has strengthened the belief among citizens that no force or conspiracy that weakens India will be tolerated.

The Union Tourism and Culture minister and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for the Bhoramdev Corridor development project in Bhoramdev temple in Kabirdham district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shekhawat said, "In the last two years, the state government has worked to realize the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh by implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolutions on the ground. Naxalism was the biggest obstacle to the development of Chhattisgarh and the state government has taken the initiative to eliminate it." "Today, the state is decisively moving towards the elimination of Naxalism, which has strengthened the belief not only among the people of Chhattisgarh but also among the citizens of the entire country that no force or conspiracy that weakens India will be tolerated. The tough decisions taken against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi have given new strength to the country's security policy," he said.

Asserting that India was rapidly moving towards becoming a developed nation, he said along with the construction of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, facilities like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, drinking water, electricity, transfer of funds through DBT, and employment were reaching every household of the poor.

"By making positive changes in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (through VB-G RAM G Act), employment is now being provided for 125 days instead of 100 days. Also, guarantee of compensation has been included in the scheme in case employment is not available," Shekhawat said.

The Bhoramdev Temple is a historical heritage site that is nearly a thousand years old, and through the construction of this corridor, efforts are being made to preserve it for the next thousand years, he said while urging construction agencies and officials not to compromise on quality in this Rs 146 crore project.

"The Bhoramdev Temple has also been a centre of faith for Prime Minister Modi. This project will give a new identity to Kabirdham district as a memento of his tenure. This year is a year of transformation. All 140 crore countrymen should participate in Prime Minister Modi's resolve to make India the most powerful nation in the world," he added.

On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Bhoramdev Corridor development project is a symbol of taking the state's ancient heritage to new heights.

"In Bhoramdev Dham, the worship of Lord Shiva, unparalleled natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage are all visible together. The foundation stone for the Bhoramdev Corridor development project is being laid under the Central government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0. This project will be developed at a cost of approximately Rs 146 crore on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi," Sai said.

This temple, situated amidst lush green forests, is called the "Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh" and is not just a temple, but a living symbol of a thousand years of devotion, architectural art, and cultural consciousness, Sai said.

"Here, Lord Shiva is worshipped as Bhoramdev, where Shaivism, folk beliefs, and tribal traditions come together to present a wonderful example of unity in diversity in Indian culture. The entire region of Bhoramdev is a major centre of religion and spirituality, as well as tourism, which the current government is going to develop extensively," the CM said.

Sai stated that the state government has granted industry status to tourism, which has provided structural strength to the sector.

Through the new tourism policy and the home-stay policy, opportunities for employment and investment are increasing, along with the preservation of cultural heritage, he added.

"The state government is providing new employment opportunities to youth by training them in the tourism sector. A network of roads is being laid across Chhattisgarh, and rail and air services are being expanded, which will make it easier to reach remote areas and give a new impetus to tourism. This will also strengthen the local economy," he said.

Sai said investment proposals worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore have been received in the last two years, which will give a new direction to various sectors, including tourism.