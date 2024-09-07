Chhattisgarh native held with 9 kg narcotics in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Sept 7 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler from Chhattisgarh was arrested along with nine kilograms of narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

The accused Umesh Kumar Sahu was intercepted at the Kallar Chowk checkpoint on Jammu-Poonch national highway and arrested with the contraband substance, a police spokesperson said.

In a separate arrest, the police nabbed another alleged drug peddler in Jammu and seized 1.76 grams of weed, 60 grams of cannabis and over Rs 2.08 lakh from the accused, identified as Sunil Kuamr alias "Punjabi", the spokesperson said.

Kumar was arrested at Badyal Morh in the R S Pura area of Jammu on Saturday when he was on a two-wheeler, he said.

Both the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act separately and further investigations are on, he added.