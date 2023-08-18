Chhattisgarh: Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh arrested

Balrampur, Aug 18 (PTI) A Naxalite who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh and was allegedly involved in many incidents of Maoist violence has been arrested in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Friday.

Sarjun Yadav, alias Putna, was apprehended on Thursday from Bhagalpur village by a team of the Special Intelligence Branch and the district police following a tip, an official said.

Between 2018 and 2020, Yadav was active as a “Military Platoon” member of the outlawed outfit. He carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the official said.

He was involved in firing on three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in a forest near Jaljali village under the Samripath police station limits in Balrampur district in 2020 in which one security personnel was injured.

Yadav became a part of the banned organisation in 2018 and worked as a courier for the supply of daily-use items for Naxalites after his elder brother Bhupendra Yadav was jailed in a Naxal-related case.

He then joined Regional Eastern Bureau senior Naxalite cadre Navin Yadav and was involved in several Naxalite incidents for three years, including the firing on three CRPF jawans in 2020 and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target security forces.

In 2021, Yadav left the Naxal outfit and went underground. The official said he was found to be living with his family in a rented house in Bhagalpur village of Jashpur district.

He was produced in a court which sent him to jail, the official added. PTI COR NR