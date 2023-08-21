Chhattisgarh: Naxalite gunned down in encounter with security forces in Narayanpur

Raipur, Aug 21 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.

The skirmish took place around 9 am in Bhatbeda forest area under Orchha police station limits, where a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the police, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of senior Naxalite leaders, including platoon no. 16 in-charge Mallesh, commander Vimla and those belonging to the Indravati Area Committee of Maoists, the official said.

Once the firing stopped, the body of a Naxalite in a 'uniform' was found at the spot, he said, adding that a .315 rifle and a 12 bore rifle were also recovered from the scene.

The identity of the deceased Naxalite is yet to be ascertained. A search is also underway in the nearby areas, the official said. PTI TKP ARU