Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter in Bijapur district

Bijapur, Aug 6 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The skirmish broke out in the forest in the western part of the district when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

So far, the body of a Naxalite with a weapon has been recovered from the site, he said.

As the operation is still underway, further details cannot be disclosed immediately, the IG added.

With the latest action, 227 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, a bulk of them in the Bastar division. PTI COR TKP KRK