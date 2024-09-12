Chhattisgarh: Naxalites hang two villagers to death for being 'police informers'

Bijapur, Sep 12 (PTI) Naxalites hanged two men to death in a remote village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, accusing them of being police informers, police said.

The police have received information about the incident and details about it are being collected, a senior police official said.

"As per the preliminary information, Naxalites had abducted three villagers, including a school student, from Jappemarka village under Mirtur police station limits on Tuesday," he said.

"The Naxalites later hanged two of them to death from a tree by holding a 'jan adalat' (kangaroo court), but released the school student," he said.

The deceased were identified as Madvi Suja and Podiam Kosa, he said.

Maoists' Bhairamgarh area committee has claimed responsibility for the murder. It also claimed that the duo were acting as police informers, he said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident on Thursday, a police team was sent to the spot and further details about the incident are being collected, he said. PTI COR TKP NP