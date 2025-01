Bijapur, Jan 6 (PTI) Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited. PTI Cor TKP NSK