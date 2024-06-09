Chhattisgarh: Nine Naxalites held from separate places in Bijapur

Bijapur, Jun 9 (PTI) Nine Naxalites were arrested from different places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Of them, eight were arrested from separate locations in Usoor police station area, while one was held under Naimed police station limits, the official said.

"All arrested cadres were active as militia members of the outlawed Maoist movement and were allegedly involved in incidents of planting IEDs to target security personnel, damaging roads and putting up posters and banners," a statement from the police said.

A joint team of 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 205th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA- an elite unit of CRPF), as well as local police was involved in the action in Usoor, it said.

"Those held from Usoor are Sona Kunjam (40), Anda Kadti (30), Mangu Madkam (24), Santosh Kadti (25), Sona Muchaki (22), Hadma Kadti (27), Suresh Madkam (28) and Devendra Muchaki (25). These eight are allegedly involved in damaging Usoor-Awapallli road at several places last month and putting up Maoist banners and pamphlets in support of their bandh call," it said.

Avlam Aaytu (49), who was arrested from Naimed area by District Reserve Guard (DRG), was wanted in an incident of attack on police personnel in the area, the statement said. PTI COR TKP BNM